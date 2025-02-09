  • Tech Tech

Scientists discover process to produce breakthrough material with unbelievable capabilities — here's how it could help solve a global crisis

The material is stable enough that it can keep carbon underground for hundreds, if not thousands, of years.

by Simon Sage
Researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University are introducing new methods of biochar production that could significantly improve its ability to sequester carbon, according to TechXplore

Biochar is biomass that has been superheated in a zero-oxygen environment to create stable, porous carbon. The biomass used can include animal or vegetation waste, which prevents it from emitting methane over normal decomposition. What heat-trapping pollution that is produced during biochar pyrolysis is usually reused in the heating process. 

The final product is generally used in agriculture since its porous structure helps soil retain water and provides a medium for a healthy microbiome. Studies have even shown biochar can also filter out microplastics. The material is stable enough that it can keep carbon underground for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. This makes biochar one of the more reliable means of generating carbon credits, earning big attention from the likes of Google.   

The newly researched process involves adding polyethyleneimine to the biochar process, which researchers say can dramatically increase its ability to capture carbon dioxide. PEI has been known to capture carbon dioxide in other applications, including in space life support systems. PEI is otherwise used in detergents, adhesives, water treatment agents, and cosmetics. 

Agriculture remains a large-scale source of carbon pollution and one that's hard to avoid. If we want to decarbonize our food production systems, we'll need every tool in the box, and biochar fits the bill. Not only can it move more carbon into the ground, but it also shows promise as a cost-effective means of increasing yields thanks to improved soil health. Biochar can also help increase climate resilience in drought-stricken areas by retaining moisture for crops.

Biochar is a well-established technology, dating back to ancient Mesoamerica, so adding PEI to the mix shouldn't be a big leap. That said, there's no indication of how long it would take for this tech to graduate from the lab to the market.

