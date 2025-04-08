Farmers scramble to prevent widespread losses amid unexpected threat to crops: 'It is affecting the fruits'

It is also causing flowers to wither before they can develop into fruit.

February was difficult for strawberry farmers in India's Satara district, with temperatures soaring to between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius (95-97 degrees Fahrenheit), reported the Free Press Journal. This unusual heat is hurting strawberry production in the renowned and growing areas of Mahabaleshwar, Wai, and Jawali.

What's happening?

Heat waves striking before midday are damaging strawberries during their final growth stage. The extreme temperatures cause premature ripening, resulting in bruised fruit that is reduced in size and weight. The heat is also causing flowers to wither before they can develop into fruit.

Umesh Khamkar, a strawberry farmer, told the Free Press Journal, "We have planted white strawberries in Wai taluka. Since the fruiting period is usually six months, we typically get good production from this strawberry farming. However, as the temperature has started rising, it is affecting the fruits."

Why are rising temperatures concerning?

When our planet gets too hot, food production suffers. Rising temperatures financially hurt farmers in Satara, particularly in Mahabaleshwar and Wai, where strawberries are a signature crop. Many local families make their living off these harvests.

For consumers, these temperature-related growing challenges can lead to fewer strawberries reaching markets and higher prices for those that do. Resulting quality issues, including altered taste, affect everyone who enjoys these fruits.

This pattern shows how warming temperatures can disrupt food systems. Strawberries are sensitive to heat, making them an early indicator of agricultural challenges that could affect other crops, too.

What's being done about strawberry protection?

Farmers are adapting by installing protective netting systems that shade their strawberry plants during the hottest parts of the day. These sun shields moderate temperatures and prevent the worst sun damage.

You can support affected farmers by purchasing locally grown produce when available, even if it's not visually perfect. (Apps like Misfits Market connect shoppers with imperfect foods). Consider growing your own berries indoors in containers, where you can better control their environment.Supporting community gardens and local food systems helps build resilience against temperature extremes. Reducing your household energy use and switching to clean energy options where possible helps fight the warming that's hurting these farms in the first place.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.