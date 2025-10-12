Officials unveil towering project that will transform power grid: 'It's huge'

"Once we hit the rhythm, it should be a lot easier from that point on."

Officials watched as the final turbine was installed on the Benjamins Mill Wind Project in Hants County, Nova Scotia. As CBC reported, this is a huge milestone on the path to the province hitting its 2030 renewable energy target.

In September, Halifax-based renewables firm Natural Forces completed the final installations for the Benjamins Mill Wind Project. Now nearing completion, the onshore wind farm will complete final tests before becoming operational and producing 33.6 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy. Each year, this wind farm alone can reduce harmful emissions by about 84,500 tonnes (over 93,000 tons).

"It's huge … a really big milestone for the project," said project construction manager Andrea Bradshaw, per CBC. "There's a lot of work left to do after this in terms of mechanical and electrical completion, but, yeah, this is a big one."

Nova Scotia is aiming to generate more than 300 MW of wind energy by the end of 2026. Currently, there are three other onshore wind projects in development in addition to the Benjamins Mill Wind Project. By 2030, Nova Scotia hopes to phase out coal and rely on renewable sources of energy, including wind and solar, to generate 80% of its power.

The burning of dirty fuels, such as coal, contributes to planet-warming pollution, adverse health effects, and more extreme weather disasters. Wind farms can reduce harmful emissions and water pollution while also having a minimal impact on wildlife and lowering electricity bills.

Developers hoped to have the Benjamins Mill Wind Project operational by last year, but studies on its impact have halted that timeline.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

According to Robert Apold, a principal with Natural Forces, the project was selected to be a "guinea pig" for new approaches to renewable energy in Nova Scotia.

"Once the guinea pigs have gone through … I think we hit a rhythm, and once we hit the rhythm, it should be a lot easier from that point on," he told CBC.

Across the globe, both onshore and offshore wind farms are being built as an alternative to fossil fuels that can clean the air and produce renewable energy. In Egypt, a wind farm has recently come online, capable of powering half a million homes. In Stockholm, Sweden, a proposed offshore wind project could generate half of the city's power. Even in the U.S., wind farms are being built to power communities. Recently, a New York wind farm was completed that can power 70,000 homes and businesses.

For Nova Scotia, the Benjamins Mill Wind Project marks a massive step toward renewable energy, but it's just the beginning.

"We're always looking at what we need to reach our 80% renewables, and we believe we're well on our way," said Nova Scotia Energy Minister Trevor Boudreau in a press conference.

Despite some scrapped plans, energy companies are moving forward with new wind farm projects.

"ABO Energy Canada remains committed to our wind projects, with development activity continuing to move forward," said Sean Fleming, senior project manager of renewables at ABO, who recently scrapped a Nova Scotia project, per CBC.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.