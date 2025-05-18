Former coal towns make stunning decision after their local mines shut down: 'They know that it can't be coal moving forward'

Communities in Colorado that once relied on coal are exploring a bold new chapter — one that could keep their towns powered and their economies thriving. Former coal towns are now eyeing an alternative energy option as a promising path forward thanks to a new state law.

Signed in March 2024, the new law includes nuclear power in Colorado's definitions of "clean energy." It also sets aside funding to explore whether small nuclear reactors could be a good fit for former coal towns. Now, communities once fueled by coal are taking a serious look at nuclear as a clean, reliable alternative to keep their economies strong and their lights on.

"We are not going to get to 100% carbon-free electricity with just solar and wind," said state Sen. Dylan Roberts, a co-sponsor of the bill, according to CBS News.

This transition offers a path forward for local economies facing the loss of coal jobs. "They want to be energy producers," said Roberts. "They know that it can't be coal moving forward … but it could be these modern nuclear generators that are very safe and smaller scale and but still do produce good jobs and produce a lot of energy that can be sent throughout the region."

Craig, a Colorado city of about 10,000 people, braces for the loss of roughly 700 jobs as coal mining winds down and energy plants shut their doors. For communities like Craig, nuclear power offers a chance to stay rooted in energy production while moving toward a cleaner, more resilient future.

As coal plants shut down, small modular nuclear reactors can potentially bring in skilled, long-term jobs — many of which could build on the existing expertise of former coal plant employees. Instead of economic decline, these communities could see a resurgence driven by clean energy innovation.

This shift could also mean big wins for the environment. Nuclear energy doesn't produce the carbon emissions that come from burning coal, which means cleaner air and a smaller climate footprint. And with today's advanced technology, it's possible to generate steady, round-the-clock power without the pollution. For communities making the transition, it's a way to protect the natural landscapes they love while playing a key role in powering the region.

