New wind farm breakthrough could revolutionize energy access worldwide: 'This represents a significant milestone'

Kazakhstan, like so much of the world, has faced growing energy problems, largely due to its dirty energy dependence, outdated infrastructure, and rising demands. But an upcoming wind farm project may signify a major step toward a cleaner, more efficient future for the country.

As reported by Energy Global in 2023, the government of Kazakhstan signed an agreement with TotalEnergies to complete the Mirny onshore wind project. With construction slated to begin in the coming months, the company has more recently said the wind farm will "be capable of supplying one million people with electricity from renewable sources, thereby helping decarbonize the country's energy mix."

Among the challenges for Kazakhstan's energy sector, according to The Astana Times, have been inefficiencies linked to a reliance on "power plants showing 70-90% wear and tear." The outlet underscored the impacts on consumers and residents, as "the deterioration of infrastructure not only reduces the quality of services but also burdens citizens financially."

The government previously set a target to generate 10% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 50% by 2050. Kazakhstan is actively working toward this goal through various initiatives, including increasing the capacity of renewable energy facilities such as wind farms.

The Mirny onshore wind project will be located in the Zhambyl region of the country. The reported 140 turbines will boast a total capacity of one gigawatt. Construction is set to start in the fall of 2025, and TotalEnergies has estimated that the farm will be active by 2028.

Patrick Pouyanné, TotalEnergies chairman and chief executive officer, emphasized the importance of the effort. "As a global energy leader, TotalEnergies is proud to drive the energy transition in Kazakhstan through such an innovative project as Mirny. This wind and battery project will contribute to the supply and security of the Kazakh power grid," Pouyanné said in a statement.

"This represents a significant milestone in TotalEnergies' multi-energy strategy."

Wind power can make for a sustainable and environmentally friendly energy source, helping to replace dirty sources like oil, coal, and gas. It accounts for minimal pollution compared to traditional energy plants. (The wind turbines themselves don't create any pollution, but manufacturing produces some emissions). Ultimately, the project has the potential to reduce carbon pollution and thus help lower rising global temperatures, which are driving extreme weather, endangering ecosystems, threatening human health, and harming economies.

