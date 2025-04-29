Scientists uncover breakthrough method to filter contaminated water: 'Can help pave the way for future ... technologies'

A new water filter can effectively remove smaller perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substance molecules, representing a significant leap forward in the fight against these "forever chemicals."

PFAS, a group of thousands of human-made chemicals, are notoriously difficult to remove from the environment, but scientists have been researching new methods to solve this problem. For instance, a University of Illinois team found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process.

However, most water filters developed to eliminate PFAS struggle with smaller molecules. To solve this problem, a research team from Monash University in Melbourne designed a beta-cyclodextrin modified graphene oxide membrane with nanoscale channels that selectively retain PFAS while allowing water to pass through. The university summarized its findings in an article on Phys.org, saying the device significantly outperformed traditional polyamide membranes, which typically remove only about 35% of short-chain PFAS.

"PFAS are difficult to manage because they dissolve easily in water and can spread far from their original source, making contamination challenging to contain and remediate," study first author Eubert Mahofa said. "Removing small PFAS molecules from water has been a major hurdle for existing filters."

Researchers have estimated that more than 20% of Americans may be exposed to PFAS-laced tap water. In Australia, where the research team was based, most people have detectable levels of PFAS in their blood, according to the government's PFAS Taskforce. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry has come to the same conclusion for Americans.

These chemicals have been tied to a number of negative health outcomes, including increased risk of certain types of cancer, developmental delays in children, and decreased ability of the immune system to do its job, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Plus, one study found that exposure to these chemicals can alter the expressions of certain genes within the brain, and another paper tied PFAS to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in postmenopausal women.

It's unclear when the new PFAS-removing technology might be applied in the real world, but researcher Sally El Meragawi said the team's approach could help pave the way for future membrane technologies tailored to remove targeted contaminants from drinking and wastewater.

"It also retains key nutrients in water, making it an attractive method for use alongside traditional nanofiltration systems," El Meragawi said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.