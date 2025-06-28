Lawmakers pass crucial bill to address health threat lurking in common household products — here's what you need to know

To enforce the ban, a fine will be implemented affecting manufacturers.

Forever chemicals, known formally as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), have been proven to have lasting negative effects on human health. Luckily, a ban has passed through the Illinois Legislature, keeping these toxic chemicals out of countless items.

According to an article by the State Journal-Register, household items containing PFAS will stop being sold in Illinois by 2032, according to House Bill 2516, also known as the PFAS Reduction Act.

"Items protected from added PFAS under the bill are cosmetics, dental floss, children's products, menstrual products and intimate apparel," the article reported.

Forever chemicals get their name from their inability to ever really break down, and they can build up in our bodies. To make things worse, they have been linked to cancer, fertility issues, and developmental problems.

This new ban will help keep these harmful substances out of everyday items, promoting the well-being of the area. To enforce the ban, a fine will be implemented affecting manufacturers, which increases from $5,000 to $10,000 upon a second violation of the ban.

PFAS are commonly known for their pervasiveness in non-stick cookware. The FDA currently approves some nonstick cookware containing PFAS, but as many oppose this, the FDA has initiated the phasing out of the chemicals.

The forever chemicals Illinois ban initially tried to address the nonstick problem, though a Senate amendment had it dropped. Instead, the bill will require the "Illinois EPA to study fluoropolymers, a type of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that industry often argues are not as toxic as others," Inside PFAS Policy reported. With added research, changes may be made to the current ban and possibly new items added to the list.

It's estimated that 29 states will bring forward PFAS-related legislation this year. Minnesota currently leads the charge with the strictest ban, but states like New York are working on moving forward with their own tight regulations.

Hopefully, a forever chemical-free future awaits.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



