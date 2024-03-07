Concerning video shows city overtaken by swarm of mosquitos after heavy rains: 'Covered in mosquitoes'

CNN recently posted a video to TikTok showing a montage of social media videos of Buenos Aires, Argentina, being overtaken by mosquitoes.

What's happening?

This was the second invasion of mosquitoes in Buenos Aires this year, just a month after the first one. The flooding caused by heavy rainfall left pools of standing water, perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Experts expected this infestation to last several weeks, but it could last longer if the country gets more rain, the Buenos Aires Times reported in late February.

The video posted by CNN shows mosquitoes covering walls, doors, windows, floors, and clothing. It's captioned: "Buenos Aires, Argentina, is covered in mosquitoes. Social media videos posted the past few days show how areas have been swarmed by the aedes albifasciatus, known as the 'flood mosquito,' for its association with heavy rains."

The heavy rains Argentina began seeing in December were initially welcomed, especially by the farmers suffering through the country's worst drought in more than 60 years, as Reuters reported. Like much of the world, South America experienced extreme heat waves in 2023.

But by the end of the year, intense rainstorms began causing flash floods, damaging roads, and wiping out a bridge in the northern province of Catamarca, reported the Guardian. Extreme weather events and wild swings, like the one Argentina is now experiencing, are expected to become more common as the planet continues to warm.

Why is the mosquito infestation concerning?

As CNN points out in the video, the aedes albifasciatus mosquito can transmit the western equine encephalitis virus. In most cases, people who are infected will have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, according to a fact sheet from the Minnesota Department of Health.

But for more vulnerable populations, like infants or the elderly, it can be fatal. About 5% to 15% of cases are fatal, but for the infants who survive, there's about a 50% chance they will have permanent brain damage, per the fact sheet.

What's being done about the mosquito infestation?

The Buenos Aires Province government has been distributing free insect repellent to try to prevent the spread of disease. Though repellents are not highly effective against this particular species of mosquito, according to the Buenos Aires Times, they are still the best way to prevent bites.

Authorities also recommend that residents install mosquito nets on doors and windows, apply repellent every couple of hours, or more frequently if it washes off through sweating, and eliminate any standing water where mosquitoes might breed.

