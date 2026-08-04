EVs are ready for most drivers, but apartment charging still holds them back

For many drivers, especially renters, the biggest barrier is no longer the car itself.

Electric vehicles appear to be winning the argument on everyday driving, but not yet on everyday charging.

A lively discussion on the r/electricvehicles subreddit suggests that for many drivers, especially renters, the biggest barrier is no longer the car itself. It is access to a plug.

What's happening?

On Reddit, one poster asked: "Do you think we're at the point where EVs are the better choice for most drivers, or is there still one major hurdle holding them back?"

In the 600-plus comments that followed, the discussion kept circling back to the same issue.

"The only remaining hurdle is apartment owners mass-installing L2 chargers," a user offered.

One commenter offered a glimpse of what better apartment access can look like in practice.

"I was in an apartment building in LA and they had 60 EV chargers in the parking garage," they wrote. "Made me so happy."

While many commenters said EVs already make sense for most people, others noted that condo approvals, street parking, unreliable public chargers, and limited rural fast-charging infrastructure can still make ownership feel more complicated than it should be.

"I own multiple EVs and there are parts of the huge US that road trips really still suck in an EV," a commenter wrote. "It is getting better."

Why does it matter?

For drivers who can plug in overnight or during the workday, EVs often offer some of the biggest consumer benefits tied to electrification. They include lower fuel costs, fewer maintenance needs, and the convenience of starting each day with a charged battery instead of stopping at the gas station.

That equation changes, however, when charging is difficult or expensive to access.

Several commenters argued that apartment charging may not need an expensive, full-speed buildout to be useful.

One noted that "the average private vehicle only travels about 40 miles per day," which suggests that slower Level 1 charging could still handle typical overnight driving for many households.

Simpler charging setups can lower installation costs for property owners and help more residents access the savings EVs can provide. Without that charging access, renters can miss out on one of the biggest financial advantages of EV ownership.

What's being done?

Commenters repeatedly called for more charging at apartments and condos, more workplace charging, and more reliable public charging in rural areas and along common travel routes.

One commenter said daytime charging could fit well with solar-heavy grids, where electricity is often cheapest while the sun is up. They imagined a system where drivers charge at work, send energy back to the grid during peak demand, and earn credits in return.

The thread's conclusion was blunt. A commenter asserted EVs are "a better choice for most drivers provided they have access to reliable charging at home or work."

Therein lies the rub, though.

"There's a big chunk of the population that don't have [that], especially in big cities where an EV would be ideal," a user responded.

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