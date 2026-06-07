EV drivers say the charging fix isn't more superchargers: 'What's my car doing while I'm working?'

"We need to stop thinking of EVs like cars to gas up and more like phones to charge every night."

A popular Reddit debate about electric vehicle infrastructure is underscoring a simple point about adoption. For many drivers, charging makes more sense when it is treated less like a gas-station errand and more like something that happens where a car is already parked.

In the r/electricvehicles subreddit, commenters said everyday EV ownership may benefit more from broader access to overnight and destination Level 2 charging than from simply adding more ultrafast plugs.

What's happening?

The discussion was not an all-or-nothing choice. Drivers repeatedly split the answer by use.

One highly upvoted commenter put it this way: "Depends. Near apartment buildings and highway exits, L3. In apartment buildings, parking garages, malls and shopping centers, L2."

A recurring point was that the usual refueling comparison breaks down with EVs. Several commenters said the mistake is thinking of charging as a special stop, rather than as something that can happen nightly or while the car is otherwise idle.

"We need to stop thinking of EVs like cars to gas up and more like phones to charge every night," one commenter wrote.

Why does it matter?

That distinction matters most for renters and others without a dedicated place to plug in. In the thread, commenters said the harder part of EV ownership is often access to charging itself.

Price came up as well. One Reddit user noted that supercharging could be more expensive than gas, depending on where a person lives. Slower charging at home, work, or overnight parking was generally portrayed as the cheaper option because it reduces reliance on pricier public fast chargers.

There is also a convenience advantage in that a car left overnight at an apartment building or for a full work shift can still add meaningful range without requiring a separate charging stop.

One commenter framed it simply: "What's my car doing while I'm working? Nothing."

The thread suggested that priorities change depending on what access drivers already have. Drivers without home charging sought a way to conveniently charge overnight or at work. People with home charging tended to view fast chargers as most important for longer journeys.

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What's being done?

Commenters proposed a mix of solutions, including requiring apartment complexes to provide Level 2 charging and adding simple outlets or chargers to utility poles for people who park on the street. Several users said even widespread Level 1 overnight access could make a meaningful difference.

Others focused less on raw speed and more on how public charging is set up. One commenter argued that shopping areas might benefit more from groups of mid-speed chargers than from a small number of ultrafast units, since many drivers may only stay for about an hour.

Simpler payment was another frequent request, with calls for credit card access and less dependence on fragmented charging apps.

Landlords were another focal point. Multiple commenters said incentives for multifamily charging do not always persuade property owners to install equipment, which suggests that policy change may be necessary.

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