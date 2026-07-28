US EV owners love their cars more than gas drivers do, and the lead just grew

The study measured "emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicle."

Owner enthusiasm for EVs is stronger than for gas counterparts, according to a new study.

The latest owner satisfaction results show battery-electric models posted the biggest year-over-year jump in driver "affinity," extending their advantage over gas-powered vehicles.

What's happening?

In its coverage of the findings, Autoweek said J.D. Power's 2026 U.S. APEAL Study showed battery-electric vehicles increased 22 points, marking the biggest annual spike among all powertrain types.

"Overall APEAL index scores improve(d) across every powertrain type this year," J.D. Power said. "... BEVs outperform internal combustion engine vehicles in nearly every category in APEAL, with the biggest advantage in powertrain satisfaction (+109 points)."

Rather than ranking vehicles by defects or service problems like the Initial Quality Study, the APEAL index looks at how owners feel after 90 days with a new car, including factors such as comfort, styling, acceleration, and excitement.

For this year's results, Autoweek said J.D. Power gathered responses from 78,514 owners of new 2026 model-year vehicles. It also reported that J.D. Power conducted the study from June 2025 through May using vehicles registered from March 2025 to February.

Why does it matter?

The findings show that the EV experience is about more than feeling good about a car's lower environmental impact with less tailpipe pollution. Drivers appear to enjoy owning these vehicles, particularly when it comes to performance on the road.

Car ownership is one of the largest recurring expenses for many households. If drivers feel happy with their purchases, they may be more likely to keep the vehicle longer and make a similar buy in the future.

There are practical financial benefits as well. EVs can reduce fueling costs compared with gas vehicles, especially for drivers who can charge at home, and they typically avoid expenses such as oil changes while often reducing routine wear. Savings can add up over time and depend on gas prices, electricity rates, and mileage.

As more drivers gain hands-on experience with EVs, satisfaction seems to be increasing.

What can I do?

Looking past outdated assumptions about EV ownership can help when shopping for a car. A test drive can provide information about not only sticker price but also ride quality, acceleration, quietness, and convenience — the same kinds of qualities this study measured.

It can also help to compare total cost of ownership to see what kind of long-term savings you could reap — rather than focusing on a monthly payment. Charging costs, maintenance needs, insurance prices, and incentives can all factor into that calculation.

How owners respond can be useful for people who are not ready to buy yet. Studies such as this one show thousands of drivers gave positive feedback, reporting how they felt after having a new vehicle for months.

J.D. Power said the APEAL Study measured owners' "emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicle."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.