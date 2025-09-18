Ditching your car for a next-gen e-bike could make your commute 68 times cheaper: 'Cities are making the switch more possible than ever'

What if there was a way that you could make your daily commute better for the environment and healthier for yourself, and that is 68 times cheaper than driving?

According to an analysis from Upway, that's not too good to be true. That's the reality of using an e-bike.

Upway broke down the costs associated with traveling on an e-bike, as opposed to driving a car. To start, they tested 30 e-bikes, finding the average charging cost was $0.22 per 100 miles ridden.

For a gas-powered car, fueling costs were a whopping 68 times higher, at $14.69 per 100 miles driven. And even with an eco-friendly electric vehicle, charging costs were 21 times more expensive than an e-bike, coming out to $4.46 per 100 miles.

"Replacing the short trips you take frequently via a car can help you save significantly on fuel costs," Upway noted.

As seemingly everything in our world gets more expensive, it's natural to look at ways to cut costs.

Of course, financial savings aren't the only benefit when it comes to swapping out a car for an electric bike. E-bikes encourage families to get outside, are better for your physical health, and they don't spew toxic air pollution into the atmosphere or your neighborhood because they don't burn any dirty fuels to operate.

Upway knows a few things about making that switch. With a huge variety of e-bikes for sale, many of them at up to 60% off retail price, they're the perfect place to find your next ride. Upway also buys used e-bikes, making it a great place to go if you're looking to upgrade and need to sell your current e-bike.

And for those who want to take their financial and environmental benefits to the next level, pairing an e-bike with solar energy is the ultimate hack. With at-home solar panels, homeowners can not only generate clean energy, but also bring their e-bike charging costs down even further. EnergySage offers free tools that allow homeowners to compare quotes and estimates for solar installations.

"Not everyone can fully replace their car with an e-bike," Upway noted, "but better city e-bikes and well-connected cities are making the switch more possible than ever."

