Worker receives honest advice after considering an e-bike to avoid heavy traffic: 'I [commute] 1 hour and 40 minutes because of traffic'

E-bikes aren't just trendy; they're helping people save time, money, and stress on their daily commutes to work.

However, those new to e-bikes often have questions about which ones are best based on features, cost, and durability.

In a post to r/ebikes, one social media user asked for advice about which e-bike to get for a 30-mile round-trip commute. The OP explained that they used to be an avid cyclist but are now looking for an e-bike with pedal assist to help them rebuild their fitness to that same level.

"I currently do 1 hour and 40 minutes because of traffic," they explained regarding the current drive in a car.

However, the OP is confident they could do the route in less than an hour with the right e-bike and some training

This Reddit post provides an excellent perspective on the benefits of e-bikes for incorporating exercise into a work routine that involves long hours.

Riding an e-bike is far healthier than driving a car to work, and meanwhile, you'll save money on gas and stop adding pollution to your community's air.

Upway is a great place to find e-bikes, as many of them are available for sale at up to 60% off retail prices. When it's time to upgrade your old e-bike to a new one, you can even sell it through Upway for home pickup and get $150 off your upgrade.

E-bike users can save significantly on charging costs by charging their e-bikes at home using solar energy rather than relying on public charging stations.

EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations using its free quote comparison tool.

Meanwhile, Qmerit helps homeowners install Level 2 EV chargers with free installation estimates.

Reddit users also offered their advice to the OP about which e-bikes they'd recommend and e-bike considerations to keep in mind.

"I love my Specialized Turbo Vado 4," one Redditor commented. "It's just about a perfect commuter bike."

"If you buy anything other than Trek, Specialized, Priority or Gazelle, it will cause you problems later," another Redditor advised.

"Check out Upway (website) for really great deals on used and new e-bikes," someone else suggested. "I just bought a Bianchi e-Omnia C-Type Nexus for a little over $1,800 (sells for $5,800)."

