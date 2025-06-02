Worker shares eye-opening results after pitting e-bike against car for daily commute: 'Here are the numbers'

If you've been considering riding a bike to work instead of driving a car but wondered if it would really save that much time, a new Reddit post has you covered.

Writing in a subreddit about e-bikes, a user posted almost two months' worth of data they collected on their daily commutes. The conclusion? On average, riding their e-bike to work was about two minutes faster than driving a car. "Here are the numbers," they wrote in the post's title.

"I started and stopped the clock at the door at either end, so the time includes parking and walking," the original poster wrote. "The bike route is on mostly backroads. … The car route is mostly on main roads. … Subjectively, most of the time difference seems to be in the time it takes to park, since I have bike storage directly outside the door … while car parking is a crapshoot."

As they have become increasingly affordable of late, using an e-bike as primary transportation has become easier — and for good reason. Bike rides are great exercise, and you'll feel fit after riding to work.

Plus, relative to a car, e-bikes are ridiculously cheap, and they don't pollute the air around you and your neighbors. In fact, they only require charging costs, and even those can be reduced by utilizing solar panels on your home.

Redditors were unsurprised but excited to see this kind of data all in one place.

"Nice work. It really doesn't surprise me that it's quicker," one of the top comments read. "... One thing that you can't quantify as easily though, is how much better you feel too. My mental health has improved drastically since I started riding."

"Looks like biking is more consistent and predictable which is to be expected," another user wrote.

"Recently got an ebike. … It still saves a crazy amount of time," read another response. "… Essentially saving a half hour+ a day and I love it."

