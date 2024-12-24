Research team makes surprising discovery after planting multiple crops in the same field: 'It's a promising combination'

The combined crops are more drought-resistant and provide better nutrition for cattle, making them easier to digest.

A new study from the University of Alberta points to an exciting way farmers can grow better crops while spending less on fertilizer.

The secret? Planting certain grains and legumes side by side in the same fields.

Researchers from the university said they planted two perennial grains — rye and wheatgrass — alongside three legumes — alfalfa, white clover, and sainfoin. According to the results, published in the Journal of Animal Science, this combination produced high-quality crops that could feed livestock more effectively.

"The legumes naturally supply nitrogen to the soil, improve the organic matter and improve the forage quality for livestock. At the same time, perennial cereal plants have deep root systems, which helps sequester more carbon and makes them more drought-resistant than annual crops, which is important in Alberta's dry climate," Cosmas Ugwu, who led the study, said in a post by the university.

"It's a promising combination that can potentially help crop performance, reduce dependence on synthetic fertilizers, lower costs for farmers and promote environmental sustainability," Ugwu added.

This planting method offers several benefits for farmers. The combined crops are more drought-resistant and provide better nutrition for cattle, making them easier to digest.

The research team tested two planting patterns across Alberta. Both methods worked well, but planting in alternate rows yielded slightly better results, producing about 5% more crops in the first year of harvest in 2023.

This farming approach could help build a more sustainable food system. When farmers spend less on fertilizer, food prices can stay lower. Plus, reducing synthetic fertilizer use helps clean our air and water, creating healthier communities.

The research team continues to study how this planting method affects soil health and carbon storage. It's working closely with farmers to help them adopt these practices, which could start showing up in fields across North America in the coming growing seasons.

