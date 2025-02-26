Ranchers devastated by side effects of commonly used fertilizer: 'It's destroying our lives'

"You never know what you're going to get every day when you get down here."

Texas ranchers are facing devastating losses after fertilizer contaminated with dangerous per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances poisoned their livestock and land. A recent article in The Texas Tribune highlighted growing concerns about these toxic chemicals entering the food supply.

What's happening?

Multiple Texas farming families have discovered that their land and animals were poisoned by fertilizer containing PFAS, human-made chemicals found in everyday products. The fertilizer, made from processed sewage sludge called biosolids, was promoted as an environmentally friendly option for years.

"This is destroying our lives," said Tony Coleman, a rancher in Grandview, referring to his dead livestock in the article. "You never know what you're going to get every day when you get down here."

When heavy rains washed the fertilizer onto neighboring properties in Johnson County, livestock began dying and water sources showed dangerous contamination levels. County testing found 27 types of PFAS chemicals in the fertilizer, leading affected farmers to file lawsuits against the fertilizer companies and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Why is PFAS contamination important?

The contamination creates an impossible situation for farmers and ranchers. They can't ethically sell potentially contaminated meat, but continuing to care for livestock they can't sell threatens financial ruin.

An estimated 5% of all U.S. crop fields — up to 20 million acres — may have used similar fertilizer made from processed sewage sludge containing PFAS. These "forever chemicals" don't break down in the environment and can accumulate in the human body, potentially causing cancer, birth defects, liver damage, and other serious health problems.

What's being done about PFAS contamination?

Several states now regulate PFAS in agricultural fertilizers. Michigan requires testing biosolids for PFAS before application on farmland and prohibits use above certain levels, and Maine and Connecticut have banned biosolids on agricultural fields entirely. While Texas currently has no such regulations, six counties have passed resolutions calling for restrictions and testing.

Ellen Mallory, a professor of agriculture at the University of Maine, noted the importance of state response to PFAS in the article: "The important part here is it's really hard to have any response to PFAS contamination if we don't have any standards. So a state like Texas that has no standards, what do you do? How do you help farmers determine if their food is safe or not?"

While we wait for more states to take action, concerned citizens can make a difference. Write to your state representatives urging them to support PFAS testing and regulations, and consider reducing your use of products containing PFAS, including nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, and food packaging, as this helps limit these chemicals entering wastewater systems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.