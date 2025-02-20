Scientists make breakthrough on long-standing challenge for battery tech: 'Long-lasting, cost-effective, and high-safety'

For years, scientists across the globe have worked tirelessly to create the next generation of sustainable batteries.

For years, scientists across the globe have worked tirelessly to create the next generation of sustainable batteries. However, a major roadblock throughout that process has been finding a cost-effective solution that is capable of providing long-term storage.

One Chinese research team believes it may have discovered a long-life battery that could lead that wave of next-gen batteries.

In a study published by the American Chemical Society, researchers based in Beijing reported their findings of a low-cost and environmentally friendly aluminum-ion, or Al-ion, battery. And the results are astounding.

According to the research team, the Al-ion battery not only had increased resistance to moisture, but its physical and thermal stability improved as well. In an experiment designed to test the Al-ion battery's physical limitations, the research team subjected the battery to repeated jabs from a sharp object. In a separate experiment, the team placed the battery in an environment that reached 392 degrees Fahrenheit.

In addition to the Al-ion battery's enhanced durability, the team of researchers highlighted its long life and ability to be recycled. The Al-ion battery lasted through 10,000 cycles of charging and discharging while maintaining 99% efficiency. On top of that, the aluminum fluoride used in the production of the battery could be recovered and recycled into another battery with similar performance.

For now, lithium-ion batteries lead the way. They are used in most electric vehicles, personal electronic devices, and even energy storage for solar power.

Though great progress is being made to improve lithium batteries, there are drawbacks. Mining for minerals such as lithium can create several problems for ecosystems and natural habitats. The mining process depletes valuable water resources, too. However, there is hope that researchers can develop new methods to extract lithium.

According to co-author Wei Wang of the State Key Laboratory of Advanced Metallurgy, the team's findings could prove to be game-changing. "This new Al-ion battery design shows the potential for a long-lasting, cost-effective, and high-safety energy storage system," Wang said. "The ability to recover and recycle key materials makes the technology more sustainable."

The Al-ion battery could be a viable alternative to lithium-ion batteries in the future. Despite this, there is no timetable to bring the Al-ion battery to the consumer marketplace as the research team continues to work on the next-gen battery's energy density and life cycle.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.