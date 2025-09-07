Chinese automaker sparks excitement after revealing stats on incredible new model: 'Five stars'

One Chinese automaker has launched a jaw-dropping new model that just might change the way that some drivers look at electric vehicles.

Launched by Seres Group and tech giant Huawei, Aito has recently unveiled its all-new M8. As reported by Interesting Engineering, the Aito M8 earned the "Five stars +" rating from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center using its 2024 standard. The hybrid vehicle achieved an overall score of 93.7% during its crash and safety evaluation.

While Aito might not be a household name in the U.S. right now, the EV brand is quickly making an impressive splash in China.

The M8 was able to obtain high grades in the active safety category, as well as the occupant protection and pedestrian protection categories. This paved the way for it to become the safest car tested so far this year in China, even surpassing the highly rated Xiaomi SU7.

On top of its elite safety ratings, the M8 appears to already be one of the most impressive performers in terms of estimated range. The SUV can come installed with either the 37-kilowatt-hour-LFP battery or a 53.4-kWh-ternary-NMC battery. And when equipped with the optional range extender, the M8 can drive up to an estimated 948 miles on a single charge.

Some of the biggest criticisms regarding EV ownership revolve around charging, affordability, and battery-related issues.

However, many of these concerns have become a thing of the past with the ever-expanding EV public charging infrastructure and improved battery life. And with technological advancements, EVs have been able to drive longer on a single charge, bringing the cost of ownership down.

