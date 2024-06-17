Tesla owner shares photos of aftermath of dangerous crash: 'The safest cars in the world'

Simon Pollock (@Teslalightshows), a Tesla owner and enthusiast, walked away with only a cut on his arm after his Tesla Model 3 flipped multiple times in a serious accident.

Pollock shared his harrowing experience on X (formerly known as Twitter), along with a photo of his severely damaged vehicle.

Well... I may be a LITTLE LATE for the plane but BLOODY HELL @Tesla's are officially the SAFEST cars in the world @elonmusk



Multiple flips and landing facing the wrong way, I walked out with ONLY a cut on my arm. THANKFULLY NO ONE ELSE HARMED

The accident occurred when Pollock was driving down a highway, meeting the speed limit. His blue Tesla Model 3 flipped over several times before coming to rest facing the wrong direction on the side of a major road. The car sustained significant damage, with large dents on the hood and shattered windows.

Despite the severity of the crash, Pollock emerged relatively unscathed. In his post, he expressed his amazement and gratitude for his Tesla's safety features, crediting them with saving his life.

"BLOODY HELL @Tesla's are officially the SAFEST cars in the world," he wrote, tagging Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"Multiple flips and landing facing the wrong way, I walked out with ONLY a cut on my arm. THANKFULLY NO ONE ELSE HARMED."

Tesla's electric vehicles are renowned for their advanced safety features, consistently earning them top ratings from safety organizations. The Model 3, like other Tesla models, boasts a strong, rigid passenger compartment fortified with ultra-high-strength steel and aluminum. This design helps protect occupants in the event of a collision.

In addition to their robust construction, Tesla vehicles feature an array of active safety technologies, such as automatic emergency braking, collision warning, and stability control. These systems work in tandem to help prevent accidents and mitigate their severity when they occur.

For consumers, Pollock's experience is a powerful reminder of the importance of vehicle safety. When shopping for a new car, prioritizing models with proven safety records and advanced protective features provides peace of mind and saves lives in the event of an accident.

Moreover, by choosing an EV like a Tesla, consumers can enjoy the benefits of cutting-edge safety technology while reducing their environmental impact. As more people embrace EVs, we can look forward to safer roads and a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.

Pollock's tweet has since gone viral, with many fellow Tesla owners and supporters expressing relief at his safety and applauding the car's impressive performance under duress.

"Blimey, glad you're OK," one user replied. "Car did a great job it seems!"

