Tech company embarks on journey to deliver electric semi-trucks with unbelievable range — here's how far they can go on a single charge

Two companies are teaming up to create an electric semi-truck capable of traveling mind-boggling distances on a single charge.

Windrose Technology, a Belgium-based manufacturer of long-range electric trucks, has chosen to partner with high-performance lithium-ion battery company NantG Power to develop a next-gen electric battery for its future line of semi-trucks.

As the Los Angeles Times reported, NantG will supply Windrose trucks with lithium manganese iron phosphate batteries to extend the range of the vehicles. The companies are looking to increase the range of the Windrose electric sleeper truck to 500 miles by supplying it with 825 kilowatt-hours of battery power.

Windrose electric trucks offer 705 kWh and an estimated range of just under 450 miles. The use of LMFP batteries attempts to bridge the gap between cost-effective lithium iron phosphate batteries and higher-energy-density nickel cobalt manganese batteries.

Magnesium could significantly benefit electric vehicle batteries with its potential for higher energy density, improved safety, and lower cost compared to lithium-ion batteries. The Times noted that an LMFP battery offers "20% better performance as well as a 23% reduction in range loss during cold weather" compared to LFP-based batteries.

"Windrose has already proven that an EV truck based on both the LFP and NMC chemistry can be cost-effective relative to diesel trucks," Wen Han, founder and CEO of Windrose Technology, said. "However, by deploying NantG Power's innovative manganese-rich battery chemistry, we're going to further improve our truck performance, cost, and most importantly, safety."

Advancements in EV battery technology can go a long way in helping reduce reliance on fossil fuels, especially in the trucking industry. The burning of these dirty fuels releases gas pollution that traps heat in the atmosphere and causes the continued rise of global temperatures. Gas-powered vehicles also release harmful pollutants that contribute to respiratory illnesses and decreased air quality.

