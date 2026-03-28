Scientists warn of increased risk of developing MS from long-term air pollution exposure

Air pollution's reputation as a "silent killer" is well-earned. New research indicates that dirty air is also linked to raising the risk of developing multiple sclerosis and worsening the disease for those already suffering from it.

What's happening?

Multiple Sclerosis News Today wrote about a new study published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology that explored the relationship between air pollution and MS.

The review analyzed 22 studies involving over 16 million people and looked at pollutants such as particulate matter as well as airborne chemicals such as carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide.

Researchers found a 21% increased risk of MS with long-term exposure to fine particulate matter with diameters under 2.5 micrometers (aka PM2.5) and a 20% increase for slightly larger particles of under 10 micrometers.

No significant association for developing MS was found for other pollutants, such as carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide. People already contending with MS weren't so lucky.

Short-term exposure to particulate matter and all of the other pollutants was linked to at least one, if not all, of the negative impacts like lesions, worsening disease, or heightened relapse risk.

Public health experts stress the importance of cleaner air, and this study provides even more backing for that mission by illuminating a worrisome relationship between air pollution and MS.

"Our study provides strong evidence of the association between air pollution and risk of developing MS and severity of MS including relapses, developing CELs [contrast-enhancing lesions], and disability progression," the scientists wrote.

MS is a devastating disease impacting 2.8 million people worldwide, including many young adults. The disease creates an economic burden of over $85 billion in the U.S., per the study.

Air pollution is a worldwide problem affecting 99% of the global population, according to the World Health Organization. It says that is responsible for nearly 7 million premature deaths annually.

Events like wildfires and persistent smog can lead to dangerous conditions for residents to breathe in. These conditions' links to MS add even more reason to be wary of polluted air.

What's being done about air pollution?

Efforts to improve air quality, such as increasing the use of electric vehicles, are ongoing. Studies in California show a major reduction in pollutants through EV adoption.

Other measures, such as the Clean Air Act in the U.S., are in place to protect citizens from polluted air from industrial sources.

Getting away from energy sources that add more pollution to the air, like oil and gas, is another important move. The movement toward wind and solar power can help clean the air over time.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.