Multiple nations issue travel advisory as major city suffers from suffocating smog: 'Extremely high levels'

New Delhi's dense smog and alarmingly poor air quality are drawing attention from countries around the world.

What's happening?

The Times of India reported on a wave of travel advisories issued by countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada, cautioning travelers about the deteriorating conditions.

"Severe air pollution is a major health hazard, especially during the winter months from October to February," the UK's advisory stated. "North Indian Cities are most affected by extremely high levels of pollution."

Levels of particulates — tiny airborne solids and liquids — at 40 weather stations in the area far exceeded the safe upper limit of 50 on the global air quality index (AQI). The AQI does not exceed 500, and areas of India were approaching that level. Travel hub Anand Vihar hit a near-maximum of 493, for example.

Any level between 300 and 400 is considered "very poor," while 400-500 is categorized as "severe." Thirty-eight of Delhi's nearby stations recorded "severe" readings, with two receiving a "very poor" mark.

The AP added that even if you're trying to get to Delhi, it'd be highly chaotic, with dozens of canceled flights and severely delayed trains.





"New Delhi is a gas chamber right now," Naresh Dang, a physician at Max Healthcare, told the AP. " Air purifiers can help only a bit, so it's high time the government comes up with some permanent solutions."

Why is New Delhi's dangerous air pollution important?

While travelers from foreign countries can avoid traveling, residents face their own challenges in staying safe. Videos of residents finding refuge from the toxic outside air inside shopping malls have gone viral.

Another concern is the nature of the pollution that residents are unknowingly breathing in. A study found that residents in major Indian cities, including New Delhi, were taking in microplastics, heavy metals, and more due to the rampant pollution.

Heavily polluted air can contribute to health issues such as headaches and fatigue among healthy people. It can turn more serious for the elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with preexisting conditions. PM2.5 particles — measuring 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter — are particularly harmful and can lead to serious illnesses such as lung cancer and stroke.

What's being done about New Delhi's dangerous air pollution?

Unfortunately, New Delhi's alarming level of pollution is nothing new. For residents, the advice is to simply stay indoors and wear an N95 mask if they have to venture outside. They've made their voices heard by protesting the government's inaction recently.

The AP noted that the government has made some reactive moves — it has limited air-pollution contributors, such as gas-powered cars and diesel generators, and halted some construction operations.

Proactive solutions like stopping farmers from burning crop residue in the winter or meaningfully addressing highly polluting vehicles, companies, and construction projects either aren't underway or have been rebuffed. Meanwhile, the government's recent cloud-seeding experiment didn't succeed in generating significant rain or relief from the pollution.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.