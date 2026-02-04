Experts name 'silent killer' responsible for deaths of almost 500,000 people in 2021: 'We need to do better'

Researchers from the European Environment Agency found that some of the smallest pollutants in the air are the most deadly, contributing to hundreds of thousands of early deaths.

What's happening?

The Guardian detailed the EEA report that linked air pollution, led by tiny particulates known as PM2.5, to over 500,000 deaths on the continent in 2021. Approximately 253,000 were attributed to high levels of PM2.5 pollution, which exceeded the World Health Organization's recommended limits.

Other major contributors to fatalities were elevated exposure to nitrogen dioxide and ozone levels. The high early mortality rates reveal why dirty air is frequently referred to as the "silent killer."

"The figures released today by the EEA remind us that air pollution is still the No. 1 environmental health problem in the EU," declared Virginijus Sinkevičius, the EU's environment commissioner, per the Guardian.

There was progress overall in the EU's efforts to rein in pollution. The continent saw a 41% reduction in early deaths caused by PM2.5 pollution between 2005 and 2021.

Why is air pollution's toll on human health important?

It is easy to see that air pollution is a major cause of death based on this report. The researchers also found that it has strong negative effects on the quality of life for much of the population.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

The researchers looked at the EU population suffering from asthma, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. They found that PM2.5 pollution costs that group 150,000 years of life and results in around the same number of years of disability.

"People can live for a long period in a bad condition," EEA researcher Alberto González Ortiz told the Guardian. "Considering only mortality, we were underestimating the impact of air pollution."

The EEA's research mirrors other assessments by WHO, illustrating the perils of rampant air pollution.

What's being done about air pollution in the UK?

The EU voted to bring its air quality standards in line with WHO's, though the deadline for that isn't until 2035. Still, the continent is making measurable progress by pushing the transition to clean energy and electrifying transportation.

That includes major projects to boost solar production and multinational initiatives to expand offshore wind. Other moves include electric car adoption, which member countries incentivize with tax credits and other measures.

"The good news is that clean air policy works, and our air quality is improving," explained Sinkevičius. "But we need to do better still and bring pollution levels down further."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.