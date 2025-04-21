Scientists use incredible 'underwater gliders' to uncover secrets of critically endangered species: 'We can predict the time and location'

"This will enable us to implement different mitigation strategies to protect them."

With only an estimated 370 left of the North Atlantic right whale, scientists are using every tool in their toolbox to protect the critically endangered species.

The latest potential game-changer for whale conservation is AI-powered machine learning that can predict the North Atlantic right whale's location and shepherd ships away from them.

Researchers at Rutgers University-New Brunswick unveiled their findings from a study published in Scientific Reports, which combined two vast databases. They detailed the predictive power of their method in a news release.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) believes there are only about 70 reproductive female North Atlantic right whales left. With that serving as an impetus to action, the researchers began with the goal of creating a model to guide offshore wind farms.

However, after completing the model, they believe it has applications for all sorts of human activity in the oceans, like shipping and fishing. The model took years of satellite data from the University of Delaware and underwater glider data from Rutgers dating back to 1992.

The underwater gliders are autonomous and can transmit sound waves to pick up whale calls, collecting data on marine life. The satellites obtain information on the water, including its temperature and color.

When run through the team's AI model, marine scientist Josh Kohut said they can use patterns to establish when there's a greater likelihood of encountering a North Atlantic right whale.

"We can predict the time and location that represents a higher probability for whales to be around," Kohut explained. "This will enable us to implement different mitigation strategies to protect them."

Fellow researcher Ahmed Aziz Ezzat asserted that the modeling can be employed as a "probability map" with broad applications.

"This approach can support a wise and environmentally responsible use of these waters so that we achieve our economic objectives, and at the same time make sure that we cause minimal to no harm to the environmental habitat of these creatures," Ezzat said.

The researchers' AI-powered tool can hopefully help avert future mishaps where the animal gets entangled in fishing nets or collides with ships. Human interactions are shrinking the average lifespans of North Atlantic right whales in a disturbing fashion. Continued encounters could prevent necessary reproduction.

Humans are forcing North Atlantic right whales to migrate to new areas of the ocean, so more data should help protect them. Policies that guard the animals, like lobstering restrictions, can also play a role. These whales are capable of storing tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide throughout their lifespans.

While AI is set to play a major role in conservation, it's essential that the experts behind this technology take into account its excessive use of water and electricity.

The Rutgers team believes the tech's ability to leverage data sets fits the bill for this critical cause.

"This is a demonstration of the power of employing AI methodologies to advance our ability to predict or estimate where these whales are," Kohut concluded.

