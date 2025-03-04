  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials urge caution after rare creatures are sighted near shore: 'You can hear them from quite a distance away'

"That made this a really novel experience."

by Catherine Wilkins
Boaters on the Gulf Coast were treated to a rare sight out on the water — and now they are being urged to take extra precautions.

Two endangered right whales were spotted near Perdido Pass, located on the edge of Orange Beach in Alabama.

North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered of the world's large whales. Following the sighting, the U.S. Coast Guard sent out a message warning boaters to exercise caution in an effort to protect the animals.

Ruth Carmichael, a senior marine scientist at Dauphin Island Sea Lab, said it's not uncommon to see whales in the area. However, right whale sightings are still a rarity. "That made this a really novel experience," Carmichael told FOX10 News.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, North Atlantic right whales have been listed as endangered since 1970. Today, there are only about 370 left.

Commercial whaling was the biggest threat to the species before it was banned. Now, there are other concerns. The Marine Mammal Commission lists vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglement as the main causes of death for North Atlantic right whales.

The warning for boaters is timely following recent incidents involving the endangered species. Three North Atlantic right whales were found entangled in fishing gear in the span of one week last December.

The whales are in the area for calving season — a crucial time for the recovery of endangered species. According to NOAA, researchers have identified nine calves so far this season. Experts estimate that 50 or more calves need to be born a year in order to recover.

There are steps being taken to shield the endangered species from harm. NOAA is reducing vessel strikes by implementing speed restrictions, recommending alternative shipping routes, and developing right whale alert systems.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted pictures of right whales in the same area on Facebook and offered guidelines for boaters. While some commenters had the chance to spot the whales, others were alerted of their presence in a different way. "You can hear them from quite a distance away," one commenter wrote.

