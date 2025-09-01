Energy company unveils game-changing tool to help farmers transform their land: 'Crucial to the success'

Jumping into the next-gen world of agrivoltaics has never been easier for landowners in the Australian state of New South Wales.

Coast Community News reported on EnergyCo's recent unveiling of the Agrivoltaics Handbook, which will provide a starting point for landowners looking to blend agriculture with clean energy production.

EnergyCo's mission is to deliver Renewable Energy Zones to New South Wales, providing an accessible resource to kick-start agrivoltaics in the region.

The handbook features best practices, guidelines, and checklists for interested landowners and was created by EnergyCo and Farm Renewables Consulting and Progressive Agriculture.

"Having more practical information available on the opportunities and benefits empowers host communities and shows compatibility between renewables and our important agricultural industries," said EnergyCo CEO Hannah McCaughey in a press release.

The handbook specifically informs landowners on how agrivoltaics can diversify their income streams, provide protection against inclement weather, and play a role in crop management. McCaughey stated that the handbook can take users from initial planning and design to implementation and maintenance.

As New South Wales shutters coal-fired power stations, EnergyCo is already targeting five REZs to boost the evolving grid's reliability. Putting up solar panels on farmland is one promising way to increase the state's clean energy production.

For farmers with sheep, they need not worry, as a study in New South Wales found that wool quality produced by sheep grazing under the panels wasn't negatively impacted. Additionally, if best practices are followed, agrivoltaics can not just avoid harming biodiversity but enhance it.

Farmers around the globe have found success not just with grazing sheep and cattle under panels, but by combining solar farms with crops.

Australia continues to ramp up its transition from dirty energy, which heats the planet with dangerous consequences. Getting creative with land use can play a major role and solve the challenges of finding the real estate for solar farms. It's a win-win for farmers as well, giving them another income stream.

The handbook is now available on EnergyCo's site, and the company is bullish that landowners will play an important role in New South Wales' energy transition.

"Farmers that host projects are crucial to the success of our renewable energy zones," McCaughey concluded.

