Developer shares first-of-its-kind 3D-printed house with a head-turning look: 'More creative'

The concept of 3D printing has been around for decades, but it has only reached mainstream popularity over the last handful of years. But thanks to a flourish of revitalized interest, engineers have been pushing the technology further and further.

In Lynchburg, Virginia, a real estate developer has turned to 3D printing in an attempt to usher in a new generation of affordable housing.

Zach Baldridge, founder and CEO of KKrane, designed and built a custom 3D concrete printer to fabricate concrete panels for home construction. Baldridge said that after 20 years in the construction business, he "saw a huge opportunity for design freedom in construction."

Equipped with the 3D concrete printer, Baldridge constructed the first home of its kind in Lynchburg. But the developer believes that the home is just the start.

In an interview with ABC 13, Baldridge described the possibilities that 3D printing brings to the home construction world. "Trying to make construction more efficient," Baldridge said, "have more flexible design, being more creative, and trying to find a way to also bring costs down."

According to Baldridge, the price of homes built with 3D printed concrete panels are "equivalent or slightly less" than traditional "stick-built" homes. However, as KKRane grows, Baldridge said it could become more efficient during the 3D printing process. This could lead to a further reduction in price.

Following the completion of the home, Baldridge listed the property at $439,000. The three-bedroom, two-bath house sits on a 1.6-acre lot in Woods Landing. According to a Redfin report, the home was slightly below the median sale price in February for Virginia.

Besides being similar in price to traditional homes, 3D-printed homes offer the benefit of shorter construction times, reducing planet-warming pollution in the process.

While speaking to Central Virginia Home Magazine, Baldridge also said 3D-printed homes are built to sustain extreme conditions.

"Homes built this way are ideal for earthquake-prone regions," Baldridge said. "And where fire is a threat, metal roof trusses and surface, plus concrete-based hardy planks for trim and gables, can be used to further fire-proof the structure."

