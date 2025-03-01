Researchers develop new 'recipe' that could revolutionize housing construction: 'Wouldn't it be wonderful?'

"This will allow us to provide the direct evidence of potential energy savings."

A new mortar could improve buildings, reduce the environmental impact of the construction industry, and even cut into plastic pollution.

A study by Newcastle University revealed silica aerogel and recycled polyethylene terephthalate can replace sand in mortars while ensuring better insulation and maintaining the strength of the material. The mortar reduced heat loss by 55% compared to conventional mortar, the school reported.

It also weighs less and meets international masonry standards.

"This study demonstrates that our formulation of recycled PET plastic waste can be used to produce cement-based mortars, and it is an effective way to reduce their impact on the environment," co-lead author Lidija Šiller said. "Wouldn't it be wonderful to reduce heating bills of all our new builds and at the same time significantly reduce plastic waste in the world?"

The scientists tested seven mixes and landed on a solution with 7% untreated silica aerogels and 3% recycled PET. The plastic pieces, just 2.5-3.5 millimeters, came from shredded bottles.

Kaniaw Marof, another lead author, noted the construction industry is working to improve buildings' energy efficiency and that improving thermal performance with breakthroughs such as this one can help reduce heating and cooling costs.

Similar developments include the use of recycled textiles to create insulation and mortarless modular bricks. One DIY even manufactured plastic bottle bricks by stuffing what would otherwise be waste into used containers.

At home, you can take these kinds of steps, too, weathering your house and reducing your plastic consumption to lower your utility bills and make your living space as well as the environment a cleaner, safer place.

"For the next step, we wish to find collaborators such as a construction company to apply for funding and build the house with our 'recipe' for mortar," Šiller said. "This will allow us to provide the direct evidence of potential energy savings and assess the economics for masonry buildings applications."

