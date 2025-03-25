Architects unveil shape-shifting design that will redefine future housing: 'Transformational environments'

Most people envision a familiar flat, rectangular shape when considering solar panels.

However, new technology is making solar panels look more unique, flexible, and versatile than ever before.

As Tech Xplore reported, a collaborative group developed a photovoltaic solar panel design with lightweight fabric that can wrap around various shapes. The new design is also effective in absorbing maximum sunlight and is aesthetically attractive.

Architecture, biology, and physics professors worked together to develop the new solar panel design called HelioSkin. It's a lightweight, stretchable fabric that can wrap around its surroundings and has diverse application potential.

The professors created HelioSkin using digital fabrication, computational design, and 3D printing. The design mimics how plant cells grow and bend toward the sun to maximize sunlight absorption in nature.

"What we're really passionate about is how the system could not only produce energy in a passive way, but create transformational environments in urban or urban-rural settings," said Jenny Sabin, a professor who led the project. "Sustainability is about performance and function, but equally, it's about beauty and getting people to get excited about it, so they want to participate. The grand goal is to inspire widespread adoption of solar for societal impact."

The professors' work is significant because it builds upon other exciting developments in solar technology to promote increased acceptance and use of solar energy. Meanwhile, solar thermal researchers are improving solar energy storage, boosting photovoltaic conversion efficiency, and finding ways to make solar cells last longer.

Much of our planet's steady overheating can be blamed on burning dirty energy to power our homes and businesses. Therefore, we can curb much of Earth's harmful pollution by installing solar panels and embracing community solar programs.

The professors in this particular solar tech breakthrough believe HelioSkin can incorporate solar energy into skyscrapers, retractable sports stadiums, and other challenging architectural infrastructure. But to start off, they're thinking smaller with solar canopies for backyards and eventually city parks.

As part of their three-year pilot project, they plan to have a backyard prototype by year two and begin commercialization by year three. Market analysis shows that HelioSkin's cost and capacity are on par with existing solar products, which will be crucial for marketing and promoting the new product.

Sabin shared with Tech Xplore: "By developing a new solar skin product that can scale, we aim to turn the needle by getting homeowners and businesses to adopt solar to reduce the 28% of CO2 that comes from the heating, lighting and cooling of buildings."

