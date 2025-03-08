  • Home Home

Home inspector stunned after checking out home built using unbelievable 3D printing technology: 'Would you buy this?'

by Rachel Beyer
"Make it make sense."

Photo Credit: iStock

A home inspector's video of a 3D-printed concrete house in Georgetown, Texas, has started a discussion about whether this new building method is the future of housing. The home is built with concrete and the home is designed to be sturdier, more energy-efficient, and better suited for extreme weather than traditional construction.

TikToker Your Trusted Home Inspector (@inspectking) shared the video of the home, asking, "Would you buy this?" He says that the concrete structure is built to handle tornadoes, fires, and moisture, which could make it more durable than a traditional wood-frame house.

@inspectking 3-D Printed Concrete Home - Would you buy this home?? Lots of great benefits but it's a little bit more expensive than most homes of the same size. #3dprinting #homeinspector #realestate #wow #amazing ♬ original sound - Your Trusted Home Inspector

3D-printed homes are becoming more popular for their ability to cut construction costs and build faster, but this one got mixed reactions. Some people liked the durability and strength, while others questioned the price, upkeep, and HOA restrictions.

Other than being an exciting new way to build, 3D-printed homes could help solve major housing challenges. They can better withstand extreme weather events due to the concrete's durability, like hurricanes, wildfires, and floods. That makes them a climate-resilient option in disaster-prone areas.

Plus, perks of these homes include being more energy-efficient and heat-efficient, which cuts cooling and heating costs since concrete naturally holds temperature well. Some designs even include solar panels and heat pumps to use less energy and keep monthly bills lower. Other climate-friendly housing options, like net-zero homes and prefab sustainable builds, are also gaining attention as people look for greener, more resilient living spaces.

One commenter was all in, writing, "I'd rather buy one of those homes than living some house built in a fortnight made of balsam wood for $300,000."

Another wasn't so sure: "The houses are getting cheaper to make, but the prices aren't going down. Make it make sense."

Another user said, "I totally would."

Whether or not 3D-printed homes will become mainstream, the future of home construction is changing, and these high-tech builds could play a big role in making housing more affordable, durable, and sustainable.

