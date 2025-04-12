Eye-popping video offers a glimpse inside futuristic home designed by architectural students: 'Not a bad idea'

"They've staged it as if a student could live in it."

Architectural students have 3D printed a charming bungalow in Los Angeles that tackles a growing problem in the U.S.

TikToker Shelby Church (@shelby.church) gives a tour of this industrial-chic studio, explaining how the entire frame is 3D-printed concrete.

@shelby.church inside LA's first 3D printed house… but what do we think of the price?? ♬ Nice and Easy - Louis Adrien

This studio fits a kitchenette with lots of storage, an ottoman bed, desk, dining table, lounge chair, and the adjoining full bathroom is big enough for a washer and dryer setup.

Shelby notes that the 3D printer used for concrete "can't print plumbing, electrical, things like that," but 3D printing is also revolutionizing the plumbing industry. Many highly specific parts can be printed for electrical and plumbing needs and installed by hand.

The U.S. is experiencing a housing crisis. Affordable housing is increasingly difficult to find, pricey bidding wars for homes lock out lower- and middle-class families, and mortgage rates have soared, intimidating first-time homebuyers. Creative technology that adds more homes to the market at a clip is much needed.

"You guys are going to be shocked by the cost of this," Shelby says before reporting that this project racked up a bill of $250,000. Since 3D printing is a developing technology, costs are high. The robotics are expensive, and the engineers that operate them are highly specialized. "Still way cheaper than most houses in Los Angeles," Shelby adds.

Los Angeles, one of the most expensive cities in the U.S., now boasts an average home price of $1.2 million, according to Realtor.com. Even most studio condos go for upward of $300,000. "Not a bad idea at all … if you compare this with a little condo," one commenter pointed out.

"I don't think that these are ever going to make sense financially," one commenter said. There is a long way to go, but 3D printing is the future of prefabricated housing. Companies are dedicated to "the long game," as the Associated Press said, to engage this market. "The technology could eventually reduce labor costs and the time it takes to build an abode," the AP added.

During the tour, Shelby points out how the house is a perfect pad for a student: "They've staged it as if a student could live in it." Many single parents, or young professionals who want to live alone struggle to contend with high living costs, which are only exacerbated without one or several roommates. Houses like this have the potential to solve that problem and provide compact and efficient living spaces for singles or small families.

Concrete homes are also remarkably resilient against natural disasters, which is why they are being built in earthquake-prone countries like Guatemala. Few places on the planet are completely safe from extreme weather as climate change progresses, and houses like this can help protect families.

3D printing building materials is one way out of this present housing crisis, but there are always multiple ways to tackle a problem. Modern technology (like passive housing) in tandem with ancient techniques like cob houses are both ways forward into a healthy housing economy.

Searching for your next place? Check out this guide on "smart homes" to know what to look for.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.