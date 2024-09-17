United Nations to revolutionize homebuilding with futuristic technology that builds houses for $1,000 each — here's how

With these capabilities, producing homes is faster and less labor-intensive than ever before.

The U.N. Development Programme has just purchased a Crane WASP — a huge 3D printing system used to make affordable and eco-friendly homes — and intends to use it to fight the housing crisis in Colombia, Interesting Engineering reports.

As of last year, over a quarter of Colombia's households — 3.7 million — were experiencing a housing deficit, Interesting Engineering explains. Two-thirds of them also needed structural improvements to their homes, the outlet reported, based on information from the World Bank.

The lack of housing is severe enough that the Colombian government addressed the issue in its 2023-26 national development plan, pledging to make more low-income housing available, 3D Natives reports.

The UNDP will join in with its new Crane WASP.

Interesting Engineering notes that the WASP 3D printer system was inspired by the potter wasp, which builds nests from natural materials such as clay.

WASP 3D printers can use a wide range of materials — including bio-cement, "natural dough," and local dirt and agricultural waste — to create houses, per the news report. One unmodified Crane WASP can print independently in an area about 27 feet wide and 10 feet tall. With extra attachments or the help of a second WASP printer, that area can be even larger.

With these capabilities, producing homes is faster and less labor-intensive than ever before. Furthermore, construction processes that don't require concrete can significantly reduce harmful heat-trapping gases generated by the sector. Around 8% of carbon pollution comes from cement (used to make concrete), per the U.S. Department of Energy.

Interesting Engineering and other sources report that small homes made this way can cost around $1,000.

A prototype called the TECLA house was created in Italy using a WASP 3D printing system, and the same techniques will be in play in Colombia.

Interesting Engineering highlights part of a WASP news release, which said that the UNDP's purchase of the Crane WASP is in harmony with the organization's mission to provide meaningful benefits to humanity through research and innovation.

3D Natives also reports that if the project goes well, the UNDP will expand its use of the Crane WASP system to other countries.

