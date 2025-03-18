19-story student housing building is awarded impressive title for its incredible capabilities: 'An exemplar for future projects'

The building can accommodate up to 852 students and features courtyard gardens, a cinema room, a gym, and a fantastic view of London.

This student housing in the United Kingdom just earned its Passivhaus title — here's what that means.

A 19-story student housing building in Battersea, United Kingdom, met Passivhaus requirements, making it "the eighth-largest Passivhaus development in the world," per Building.

The building can accommodate up to 852 students and features courtyard gardens, a cinema room, a gym, and a fantastic view of London.

Passivhaus, or passive house, is a term for buildings designed around energy efficiency.

Passive houses are made to meet the highest standards for insulation and ventilation so their interiors stay at a constant temperature — no heating or cooling required.

Not only do passive houses save money on heating and cooling costs, but they're also good for the environment. While their construction isn't carbon-neutral, the energy offset in the long run pays off. "Passive Houses consume up to 90% less heating and cooling energy than conventional buildings," per CleanBC. "... Passive Houses produce little to no greenhouse gas emissions, making them sustainable and climate-friendly."

While most passive houses are built in Europe, including Germany and the U.K., America is slowly catching on. Passive House Institute U.S. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing passive houses to North America — and countries closer to net zero carbon pollution.

While your house probably doesn't meet strict passive house standards, there are many upgrades you can make to increase energy efficiency. Installing solar panels or signing up for community solar, switching out your old HVAC system for a heat pump, or weatherizing your home can slash your utility bills and make your home more comfortable.

"We wanted our Battersea development to be an exemplar for future projects not only in London but in cities all over the world that need to respond to the net zero challenge," Angus Kearin, head of development for Urbanest, told Building.

