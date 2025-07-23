Company unveils high-tech breakthrough that could solve massive problem with modern EVs: 'It paves the way'

A company called 24M Technologies may have just cracked the code for faster, more efficient EV batteries, according to a recent article.

The company's new electrolyte, Eternalyte, promises to make charging an electric car four times faster than what we see today — and it's all possible with regular charging stations, with no need for high-tech infrastructure.

Eternalyte works by speeding up the movement of ions between the anode and cathode in the battery. The result? A charge rate so quick that you can get around 186 miles of range in just under four minutes.

What's more, the technology doesn't require special ultra-fast charging stations. You can use a standard charge point and still get impressive speeds.

But it's not just about speed. Cold temperatures are notorious for reducing battery capacity, with many batteries losing up to 25% of their efficiency in freezing conditions.

Eternalyte, however, allows the battery to maintain full functionality at 32 degrees Fahrenheit and retain more than 80% capacity even at -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This could make EVs far more reliable, especially in colder regions, where battery performance is usually limited.

"Eternalyte solves some of the biggest challenges of lithium-ion batteries today. It paves the way for next-gen batteries, including lithium-metal, with 1,600-kilometer driving range and years of reliable performance," said Naoki Ota, the CEO of 24M Technologies.

If these claims hold up, we could see EV batteries that charge faster, last longer, and offer even greater driving ranges — think nearly 1,000 miles on a single charge.

Electric vehicles are a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to reducing pollution and fighting the changing climate. By shifting from gas-powered cars to EVs, users can reduce planet-warming gas pollution and decrease dependence on dirty energy.

As more people make the switch to electric, consumers can further reduce the environmental impact of transportation, one of the largest sources of carbon pollution worldwide.

