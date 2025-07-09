Experts debunk common myth about electric vehicles: 'Simply not true'

A new report is giving electric vehicle owners a major reason to breathe easier — and it's not just because EVs reduce air pollution.

Interesting Engineering reports that Autocraft EV Solutions, a battery repair firm, has just released research showing that most battery failures aren't nearly as catastrophic or costly as many believe. Their data revealed that the average fix only requires swapping out about one module. That's it. And once repaired, most batteries return to over 90% of their original strength.

"Despite EV battery failure rates being very low, we need a better plan for when they do occur," Dr. Sara Ridley of Autocraft said. "The assumption that EV batteries need full replacement when a fault occurs is simply not true, given that most batteries can be repaired."

This small fix could have a huge ripple effect. Full battery replacements are expensive and polluting, but targeted repairs can cut harmful carbon pollution by up to 93% per battery. That's better for the planet — and for people.

It also helps keep working components in circulation rather than sending them off for early recycling. That's a big win when you consider how mining for new battery materials can contaminate groundwater, ruin ecosystems, and endanger workers around the globe.

Autocraft reviewed nearly 600 commercial battery repairs and found that 92% of modules in so-called "failed" packs were still good enough to reuse. That means less waste and fewer costly replacements — something that could ease a major concern for many would-be EV buyers.

"Our goal is to change this narrative, giving buyers confidence that their EV batteries can be efficiently repaired rather than replaced at great expense or worse, prematurely scrapped," Ridley said.

Battery repair isn't just possible. It's happening. And if you're thinking about switching to an electric car, this starter's guide to EVs can help.

On Reddit, users were excited by the possibilities."Repair cafes need to be popularized by local orgs and governments. That will help shift recycling awareness from disposal to repair. I fear mass collection will not stop the consumption/raw material issue while making purchase of recycled batteries more expensive/less competitive," one user wrote.

Another surmised: "I would imagine repairing these old packs will become more common."

