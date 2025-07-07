Company unveils head-turning EV battery that can fully charge in under 20 seconds — here's how it could impact the future of cars

This is only the latest incredible technological breakthrough in the field.

Consumers are increasingly choosing electric vehicles for their next cars. In fact, some optimistic estimates forecast that electric cars could make up 50% of all vehicle sales in the United States by 2030.

There are many factors contributing to this massive surge in popularity, but rapidly developing technology is certainly helping. One such mind-blowing innovation was just announced in the field of electric car batteries.

A United Kingdom-based company, RML Group, just unveiled its VarEVolt battery pack, according to Interesting Engineering. Incredibly, the battery pack touts the ability to be fully charged in just 18 seconds. In even better news, the quickly charging battery pack also allows the cars to drive long ranges at high speeds.

And this is only the latest incredible technological breakthrough in the field of electric vehicles and batteries. 24M Technologies recently unveiled a car battery that can provide 1,000 miles on a single charge. And researchers at the National University of Singapore are developing a battery that lasts 10 years longer than current ones.

These types of technological innovations help take away some of the fears of switching to electric cars. Quick-charging batteries with long ranges operate just as good as traditional gas guzzlers without the negative effects.

Electric vehicles are great for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, they save consumers money. Drivers don't have to spend their hard-earned cash on expensive gasoline. The maintenance requirements are much cheaper than traditional combustion engine vehicles.

The environmental benefits are also substantial. Traditional vehicles burn gasoline, which releases lots of pollution into the atmosphere. This leads to rising temperatures around the globe and health threats to all living things. But since electric vehicles don't burn gas, they help cut down on air pollution.

The VarEVolt battery is now being prepped for mass production. RML Group also plans to work on a conversion kit so that their batteries can be used in older vehicles.

