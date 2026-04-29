Toyota's new electric SUV rockets to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds

Car and Driver tested the SUV and noted it was impressive for the 4,570-pound SUV to keep pace with a legendary sports car.

In another marker of the advancement of electric vehicle performance, the 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland family SUV matched the 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds achieved by the production giant's 2023 GR Supra sports car.

Car and Driver tested the SUV and noted it was impressive for the 4,570-pound SUV to keep pace with a legendary sports car, especially one equipped with high-performance tires. The mentioned Supra was the 382-horsepower turbo-six version with a six-speed manual transmission, while the model equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission clocked a 3.7-second 0-60 mph time.

While the Woodland may not match the feel of a sports car, EVs offer significant performance benefits. With no gas-powered engines and electric powertrains, EVs provide instant torque and tend to be better balanced than traditional vehicles.

Other all-electric SUVs have made notable achievements in safety, off-road performance, and range, showing just how advanced and versatile the vehicles have become.

Additional EV features enhance comfort and can save you money, such as mobile apps that you can use to adjust your heat and air conditioning. Transitioning to an EV could lead to thousands of dollars in annual fuel and maintenance savings.

Aside from matching and often surpassing their gas-powered counterparts, EVs also provide a cleaner overall form of transportation, as they produce no tailpipe pollution. With gas prices rising, EV sales have increased notably, as well.

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Installing a home charging system also lets you ensure your electric vehicle is charged and ready for your next adventure while saving you money. Qmerit helps homeowners interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates.

Pairing home charging with solar panels keeps even more money in your pocket. EnergySage can connect you with vetted installers and save you up to $10,000 on a solar installation by providing competitive bids.

As consumer options broaden in the EV space and charging options and technology develop, those interested in making the switch to an EV will be able to find exactly what works best for them.

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