Toyota stuns with sleek electric SUV packed with luxury features: 'More than just a vehicle'

Toyota just released its newest electric vehicle — the C-HR+ — in Norway, Electrek reported, and the company has been hyping it for its "stunning" appearance and impressive range.

While Toyota announced the vehicle in March, Norway is the first market to receive the 373-mile-range SUV. The C-HR+ could also cost less than other electric SUVs, according to Electrek, which projected it to start in the $30,000 range if it hit the U.S. in 2026.

🚗⚡️ What an electrifying day for automotive innovation in Norway! Today, we celebrated the highly anticipated Norwegian premiere of the Toyota C-HR+, a bold and stylish addition to Toyota's growing lineup of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). This stunning coupe-SUV made its… pic.twitter.com/3zTqizQmK3 — Piotr Pawlak (@pawlakp) May 9, 2025

Piotr Pawlak, president of Toyota Norway, said the C-HR+ is "more than just a vehicle — it's a statement." Pawlak said the vehicle was "stunning" and that it "embodies Toyota's vision of blending fun-to-drive excitement with eco-conscious innovation."

The C-HR+ comes with a 55.7 or 77 kWh battery, featuring the 373-mile range on the larger of the two batteries. The larger battery version is also available with front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, making it "the perfect electric SUV for Norwegian roads," according to Toyota.

Improving upon a gas-powered version of the vehicle, which was discontinued in 2022, the C-HR+ includes a roomier interior with more space for passengers and cargo. The new EV will also be Toyota's most powerful vehicle in Europe, reaching 0 to 62 miles an hour in 5.2 seconds with 343 horsepower.

While EVs can cost more than traditional vehicles initially, the C-HR+ could be more affordable and tax credits up to $7,500 can offset the price of EVs. EVs also cost less over their lifetimes, requiring less maintenance and saving 60% on annual fuel costs, according to a 2020 Consumer Reports study.

Fueling EVs with electricity produced by solar panels can increase these savings further. Installing solar panels, like EVs, may qualify you for tax credits, and EnergySage provides resources and quotes for installation. Solar panels also improve the environmental impact of EVs, since 79% of electricity comes from dirty energy resources like coal and natural gas.

Despite the resources required to charge and manufacture them, EVs are better for the environment. EVs surpass gas-fueled cars as being more environmentally friendly after 13,500 miles, one Reuters study claimed, while another MIT study found gas-fueled cars emit 350 grams of carbon per mile over their lifetimes while EVs emit just 200.

Toyota's C-HR+ is the latest EV among an increase in all-electric models across automakers. The vehicle follows Toyota's 25-year EV history and will launch in other European markets later this year. According to Electrek, "For those in the US, we'll have to wait for the official word, but if it does arrive, which would likely be in 2026, the C-HR+ would sit below the bZ4X," which Electrek said would mean a price range between $30,000 and $35,000.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



