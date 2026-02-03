  • Home Home

Man stunned after developing photos from 1930s camera found at thrift store: 'Bringing … unseen images back to life'

"With old film, you never quite know what condition it might be in."

by Kim LaCapria
An unnamed photography enthusiast in Salisbury, a city in southern England, snagged a Zeiss Ikon Baby Ikonta for just £10 ($13.70).

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

One of the biggest differences between thrifting and buying new is that items in secondhand stores often have a story to tell.

In one recent instance in England, a thrifted item didn't just have history; as an article in the Salisbury Post explained, it had pictures, too.

While much of the inventory in thrift stores is in new or like-new condition, the availability of vintage, discontinued, and otherwise hard-to-find new items is one of secondhand market's biggest draws.

An unnamed photography enthusiast in Salisbury, a city in southern England, snagged a Zeiss Ikon Baby Ikonta for just £10 ($13.70). The device dated back to the 1930s, and the buyer was stunned to find "used film" in it.

In this case, it was fortunate that the century-old camera fell into the hands of a keen photographer, who recognized the significance of the discovery and realized it might require the skill of an equally diligent developer.

The camera's new owner brought it to Ian Scott at the Salisbury Photo Centre for cautious handling, and the two were stunned by the never-before-seen images it contained.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

The magic of shopping at thrift stores is far more commonplace than shoppers might expect. From identical replicas of family heirlooms to long-lost family photos and hidden cash, shopping secondhand can be eventful.

Thrifting isn't just a way to save money, beat inflation, and snag designer goods at a discount, either. Buying like-new, gently used, and vintage items keeps useful goods out of landfills and softens demand for "disposable" fast fashion garments.

After Scott carefully developed the "fragile" film — revealing scenes from a ski trip and outdoor luncheon — he and the buyer marveled at the quality of the images.

"With old film, you never quite know what condition it might be in or whether it has been damaged by light or dust over time. It was amazing how clearly the photos came out after so many years," Scott marveled.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The skiing photograph included signage suggesting that Cow & Gate, a business, had sponsored the trip. The company was pleasantly surprised to come across it on social media.

"​​It's so special to see Cow & Gate featured in memories like this. Thanks for bringing these unseen images back to life," the business's comment read.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x