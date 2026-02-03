Man stunned after developing photos from 1930s camera found at thrift store: 'Bringing … unseen images back to life'

"With old film, you never quite know what condition it might be in."

One of the biggest differences between thrifting and buying new is that items in secondhand stores often have a story to tell.

In one recent instance in England, a thrifted item didn't just have history; as an article in the Salisbury Post explained, it had pictures, too.

While much of the inventory in thrift stores is in new or like-new condition, the availability of vintage, discontinued, and otherwise hard-to-find new items is one of secondhand market's biggest draws.

An unnamed photography enthusiast in Salisbury, a city in southern England, snagged a Zeiss Ikon Baby Ikonta for just £10 ($13.70). The device dated back to the 1930s, and the buyer was stunned to find "used film" in it.

In this case, it was fortunate that the century-old camera fell into the hands of a keen photographer, who recognized the significance of the discovery and realized it might require the skill of an equally diligent developer.

The camera's new owner brought it to Ian Scott at the Salisbury Photo Centre for cautious handling, and the two were stunned by the never-before-seen images it contained.

The magic of shopping at thrift stores is far more commonplace than shoppers might expect. From identical replicas of family heirlooms to long-lost family photos and hidden cash, shopping secondhand can be eventful.

Thrifting isn't just a way to save money, beat inflation, and snag designer goods at a discount, either. Buying like-new, gently used, and vintage items keeps useful goods out of landfills and softens demand for "disposable" fast fashion garments.

After Scott carefully developed the "fragile" film — revealing scenes from a ski trip and outdoor luncheon — he and the buyer marveled at the quality of the images.

"With old film, you never quite know what condition it might be in or whether it has been damaged by light or dust over time. It was amazing how clearly the photos came out after so many years," Scott marveled.

The skiing photograph included signage suggesting that Cow & Gate, a business, had sponsored the trip. The company was pleasantly surprised to come across it on social media.

"​​It's so special to see Cow & Gate featured in memories like this. Thanks for bringing these unseen images back to life," the business's comment read.

