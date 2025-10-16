Thrift stores report surge in customers as inflation causes retail prices to skyrocket: 'They're going to come here first'

"We're kind of the first stop before they go out to the malls or department stores."

An ongoing cost-of-living crisis has been ever-present in the news in recent years, a worldwide issue the International Monetary Fund attributed to post-pandemic economic chaos and climate shocks.

From food to fuel, utilities, services, and durable goods like appliances, Americans are drowning in a rising tide of unavoidable costs. In Nebraska, however, one thrift store reported skyrocketing sales as savvy consumers turn to secondhand shopping to meet their retail needs.

WOWT visited Omaha's Thrift World, where sales are up 30% year over year. Manager Sarah Bradley observed that thrifting isn't just a way to source high-quality clothing or find discounts on other costly items, as evidenced by a "really big" uptick in sales of household goods.

Thrift shoppers "want to come here, they want to get a frying pan at a good price before they go pay $40 at Target or Walmart," Bradley explained, further suggesting that consumer behavior has begun shifting to thrifting.

"We're kind of the first stop before they go out to the malls or department stores or anything like that. They're going to come here first," she added.

Surging interest in secondhand stores isn't exclusive to Nebraska, nor even the Midwest. In April, USA Today partly attributed a nationwide increase in thrifting to tariffs, but a report from Atlanta's WXIA-TV in late August cited data demonstrating sustained thrifting sales trends.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Online secondhand retailer ThredUp's latest annual report noted that a record 58% of survey respondents purchased pre-owned clothing in 2024. The outlet reported that thrift shoppers saved an average of $1,760 annually compared to those who only purchased new items.

As Bradley observed, while saving money is a massive draw when it comes to thrifting, it's far from the only reason shopping secondhand is more popular. The rise of "haul culture" on platforms like Instagram and TikTok has created a new crop of Gen Z thrift shoppers.

Bradley acknowledged that inflation was certainly a concern for younger patrons, but added that youthful thrifters are bowled over by the quality of clothing manufactured prior to the advent of fast fashion.

"They're getting all the vintage clothing, because one, it was made better 20 years ago than it is now, and it's those unique clothing finds that you can't just go to the mall and find," she said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.