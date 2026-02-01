Shopper stunned after checking label on $3 thrift store sweater: 'Such a steal'

The sweater would cost $600 if bought from the brand's website.

A thrift store shopper discovered an iconic high-end designer sweater for literal pennies on the dollar at their local store.

In r/ThriftStoreHauls on Reddit, the shopper shared their find: an authentic vintage Coogi sweater made from actual wool.

The shopper paid just $3.10 for the sweater, compared to the $600 price tag for a brand-new one.

The original poster added, "It'll be a christmas present, I'm so excited to see the reaction."

Coogi was founded in 1969 and is known for its colorful and intricate patterns. The sweaters were popularized by the hip-hop community, worn by stars like The Notorious B.I.G.

Nostalgia for the 1980s and 90s has renewed interest in the brand, so the thrift store find is a major money-saving score on a popular item.

Shopping secondhand can yield incredible deals on designer items, like a Louis Vuitton purse and Burberry scarf, or a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes, all for a fraction of their typical price.

Other people have found functioning everyday items for cheap, like vintage furniture or cookware. Some lucky shoppers have even found cash stashed in pockets or wallets.

Thrift stores, secondhand shops, and estate sales offer a variety of items in perfectly good condition that are typically built to last longer than modern ones, such as furniture made from solid wood rather than compressed wood fibers.

You can save around $100 a year by shopping secondhand and, in some cases, make money by reselling an item.

Redditors in the comments were in awe of the shopper's lucky find, if not a little bit envious.

"So adorable," one person wrote. "I'm jealous."

Another added, "Dude I love that sweater. Would 1000% wear it."

"Such a steal, still forever loving Coogi," another excited Redditor wrote.

