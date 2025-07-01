Shopper astounded after finding valuable item in grab-bag from thrift store: 'Took a gamble and it paid off'

You never know what you'll find in a secondhand shop — and for one lucky thrifter, something special was waiting for them in a pile of unassuming costume jewelry.

"Found this 60s/70s YSL Lucite belt in a bag of costume jewelry," they explained in a Reddit post on r/VintageFashion. "One of my happiest moments in thrifting."

The user shared several photos that show the distinct pearl-colored Lucite pieces linked with silver and the Yves Saint Laurent logo clearly stamped on one piece.

"Beautiful," one commenter enthused. "Great find."

It's true that not every single shopping trip will yield treasures like this, but there are ways to spot hidden gems. Looking at tags, stamps, and logos is a great way to start. Paying attention to craftsmanship is also a reliable way to identify high-value items.

These strategies are particularly relevant with jewelry, as one commenter emphasized.

"Never underestimate the costume jewelry pile," they advised. "Everyone does."

The original poster had a similar thought process: "Took a gamble and it paid off," they wrote.

In addition to finding high-value hidden gems, many dedicated thrift shoppers enjoy buying secondhand simply because it makes daily items much more affordable than buying new.

From home decor to accessories, furniture, and clothes, the prices at thrift stores are generally 50% to 75% lower than buying new, CBS recently reported.

For those looking to do a wardrobe refresh, donating — or even reselling — your lesser-worn clothes is a great way to keep your closet from overflowing.

The best part is that, not only are thrift shops much more affordable, but they also help items stay out of the landfill, which keeps our air, water, and soil cleaner.

Every year, 92 billion tons of textiles end up in the garbage, per Earth.Org. Add to this other home items, including harder-to-recycle electronics and shoes, food, and single-use plastics, and those numbers climb exponentially higher.

And unfortunately, once they're in a landfill, they don't just stay there; they slowly break down, emitting toxic gases, chemicals, and microplastics into the environment.

Even if you can't make it to your local thrift shop in person, try taking advantage of online secondhand retailers, community marketplaces, and textile recycling services like Trashie, which rewards you for sending in used clothes, shoes, electronics, and more.

