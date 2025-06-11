Influencer shares inspiring video after using thrifted materials for entirely new creation: 'Looks fantastic'

"I'm a teacher and need to upgrade my wardrobe."

A TikTok user is gaining attention for a video of herself modeling an upcycled shirt made entirely of thrifted materials. Commenters are saying it "looks fantastic."

User Michele (@micheleunfolding) shared a recent project that turned into a fashion hit.

By cutting and sewing a thrifted men's button-down, she turned an old shirt into a trendy new blouse. She transformed the secondhand find by cutting off the long sleeves and tweaking the shape of the collar. She even posted a tutorial to help others on their thrifting journeys.

In a world where fast fashion is the norm, solutions like this are growing in popularity. Estimates show that the fast fashion industry has grown by 400% in the past 20 years, and is responsible for about 10% of global carbon emissions. And that's before clothing ever makes it into consumers' closets.

The short lifespan of fast fashion pieces causes them to end up in landfills and other places they don't belong. In 2017, the International Union for Conservation of Nature reported that 35% of all microplastics found in the ocean come from the laundering of synthetic fabric materials like polyester.

Thrifting and upcycling are cost-effective solutions to the fast fashion problem. Companies like ThredUp are making thrifting accessible to more people than ever before.

By selling used clothes and buying secondhand, consumers can find stylish, sturdy clothing pieces while cutting down on the millions of tons of fast fashion waste dumped in landfills every year.

Though thrifting is becoming increasingly popular, more needs to be done.

While 93% of the 2,000 Americans surveyed by GlobalData reported shopping for secondhand items online each year, per Business Dasher, only about 16% to 18% report shopping in thrift stores. Because of this, only about 10% to 30% of donated clothes are purchased by customers, GQ reported, leaving the rest to end up in landfills.

TikTok users who commented on Michele's video seemed eager to take on her upcycling project.

"I'm a teacher and need to upgrade my wardrobe," said one user. "I love to sew, so this could be a great summer project!"

