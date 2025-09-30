Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after video of front yard transformation: 'So nice'

If you've ever dealt with flooding and runoff issues around your home, then you probably know how much time and effort it can take to deal with them. However, with proper xeriscaping techniques, you can turn your soupy yard into a low-maintenance haven.

When DIY guru and TikToker Ali Long (@themodernmaeve) purchased their home, they realized that their property suffered from "overgrown chaos" that needed to be taken care of. Although it required a major landscaping project, they appeared to be thrilled with their "lush, low maintenance rock garden."

@themodernmaeve This is your sign to start that outdoor project this Spring 🌱 What used to be overgrown chaos is now a lush, low maintenance rock garden We added a dry creek bed along the driveway to help with water runoff and I can't say enough good things about it- both for function and because it's just so damn pretty ✨ This was my first major yard DIY and trust me, I learned A LOT (I'm a better person for it). We kept it budget friendly by salvaging white rock from the back of the property with gravel and mulch as the main components. Added LED spotlights that were easy to install to finish it off Who else is ready for Spring? 🌷

According to Long, opting to go with xeriscaping became the perfect choice for their home. "We added a dry creek bed along the driveway to help with water runoff and I can't say enough good things about it," the TikToker wrote in the post. "Both for function and because it's just so d*** pretty."

Techniques like installing dry creek beds can not only save you the hassle of water runoff and flooding, but it can also help minimize erosion and unsightly puddling as well. Over time, this can improve soil health around your property.

Xeriscaping also reduces maintenance time by utilizing drought-resistant plants and features instead of traditional lawns that require routine watering. This can also go a long way in supporting local ecosystems by providing more suitable habitats for native wildlife, especially vital pollinators.

While xeriscaping may seem like an expensive choice, it can actually save you more money than a traditional yard in the long run.

"This was my first major yard DIY and trust me, I learned a lot (I'm a better person for it). We kept it budget friendly by salvaging white rock from the back of the property with gravel and mulch as the main components," added Long.

Down in the comments section, a few users couldn't help but compliment Long.

"So nice!!" exclaimed one commenter.

"I love the lighting!" wrote another user.

