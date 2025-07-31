Gardener demonstrates incredible technique to boost soil health: 'This is one of the key methods'

"I have had the best garden since."

TikToker Rebel Hearth (@justk365) posted a video in which she showcased what to expect with no-till gardening, as well as its benefits.

The scoop

No-till gardening is a form of regenerative farming that avoids unnecessary disruption of soil. It involves keeping soil covered by layers of organic matter and maintaining a living root in the soil.

Tilling soil is often encouraged as the main way to prepare soil for planting. But regenerative farmers are reminding their social media followers that there are many benefits to no-till gardening.

"First, I cut the vegetation as close to the ground as possible. Then, I lay down my cardboard, making sure to overlap so no light penetrates for weeds to grow. After that, I put down my layer of compost and a layer of mulch, both about four to six inches thick," Rebel says. "... The success of a garden depends highly on the health of the soil. Simply put, soil is alive. But with no-till, it thrives instead of just surviving."

Rebel explains that organic soil is full of beneficial organisms, such as earthworms, nematodes, fungi, and protozoa, that all work together. With no-till gardening, more nutrients can be introduced, and moisture retention can be improved.

How it's helping

Many new gardeners are overwhelmed with information at the start of their journeys. They have to decide how much space to utilize, how many foods to plant, how many plants to grow together, and how to keep their soil healthy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

With videos such as this one, beginner gardeners and hobbyists can learn about other options to improve their soil without adding chemicals, keeping both pests and weeds away without dangerous pollutants.

If their experiences improve and their gardens get better, it is more likely that the gardeners will keep pursuing the hobby. Gardening has been proved to lead to lower grocery bills, better-tasting produce, and improved mental health.

Growing your own food also improves your chances of eating a balanced diet with more fiber and reduces your carbon footprint since you reduce your food miles. Mass-produced produce is responsible for 3 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

What everyone's saying

Users were excited to learn about the alternative way of gardening and shared their personal experiences.

"This is one of the key methods in regenerative agriculture!" one commented.

"I started doing this method two years ago, and I have had the best garden since," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.