Homeowner shares 'lovely' before-and-after photos after swapping grass yard for drought-resistant plants: 'What a dream'

California continues to experience persistent, increasing, and record-breaking droughts due to low precipitation and warming temperatures. When rain finally does come, like it did with the atmospheric river-fueled storm in February 2024, flash flooding results because the overly dry soil isn't able to suddenly absorb that much water.

One thing people can do at home to fight this climate phenomenon is to plant a rain garden designed to increase the soil's reabsorption of rain runoff. This landscaping hack adds native plants to a depressed land area and reduces stormwater pollution by redirecting runoff from the lawn, driveway, and roofs.

For example, one Redditor shared a 1.5-year update of a California native rain garden blooming in amazing ways.

The post has received lots of attention online from r/NoLawns followers, a growing community dedicated to monoculture lawn alternatives and native plants that support conservation. Rain gardens, xeriscaping, strolling gardens, and other lawncare strategies with native plants have great potential for transforming drought-stricken ecosystems.

The Reddit poster, who resides in Gilroy, California (Zone 9b), ripped out the old lawn a couple of years ago and replaced it mostly with native plants from California.

"I used the old lawn and dirt I removed from certain areas to build berms, and voila! The plants couldn't be happier," the gardener wrote.

Switching to a natural lawn has many benefits, including saving time, reducing costs, and improving pollination. Wild yards cut the need for scarce water and toxic chemicals while requiring less maintenance and money for upkeep.

"What a dream!!! Great job," one Redditor commented.

Another Redditor added, "Everything you chose complements each other very well. Beautifully done!"

"It's lovely and the use of berms was brilliant," yet another fan said.

Among the native plants in the Redditor's yard are Douglas iris, long-petaled iris, California goldenrod, and common rush.

"If only this trend would take root here in SWFL! Lawns and chemicals as far as the eye can see!" one commenter lamented.

Not only is the original poster's native lawn inspiring people all over the internet, but it also sets an excellent example for neighbors close to home.

"I'm trying to get my neighbors to do the same, but it's taking some persuasion. All in good time," the Gilroy resident said.

