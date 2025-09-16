Homeowner shares video of clever landscaping solution working exactly as intended: 'We absolutely love this feature'

Many homeowners have experienced a soggy spot in their yard after it rains, but one person has shown off a creative landscaping solution.

Annah Vera (@annahveranickel) is a creator on TikTok sharing slice-of-life content with her more than 10,000 followers. In one clip, Vera shared a serene view of their backyard and the dry creek bed feature they use to funnel water away from their home. "We absolutely love this feature we added to our backyard this summer. It's so pretty to watch during a heavy rain," she wrote.

This type of landscaping is used similarly to a rain garden to alleviate standing water. One landscaping company says: "A dry creek bed is designed to channel water away from your property in a visually appealing way. They help resolve drainage problems and reduce runoff in sloped terrain to prevent erosion."

Dry creek beds can be a DIY project; to create one, you will need to build a shallow trough that can be filled with rocks, gravel, and some larger stones. Using the natural process of water flow, this landscaping feature will draw water away from the soggy yard.

If your yard is still plagued by wet spots, you may benefit from a rain garden. This type of garden uses native plants that have deep roots to help draw moisture down into the earth. The Environmental Protection Agency wrote: "Planted with grasses and flowering perennials, rain gardens can be a cost-effective and beautiful way to reduce runoff from your property."

This type of flora can also help filter pollution from runoff. Native plants allowed the space to grow wild can also be a great way to save money and time while supporting your local ecosystem and pollinators, even when it's not raining.

Commenters on TikTok were impressed with this feat of landscaping.

"Love that," one person wrote.

Someone else was interested in learning more, asking: "We're looking at a property that has a dry creek bed too. Any advice?"

The original poster responded, saying: "Make sure to keep weeds out and enjoy watching it when a rain comes in! We love ours!"

