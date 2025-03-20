Homeowner shows off stunning before-and-after photos of their lawn transformation: 'So fresh and whimsical'

"May your fruits and flowers and animals grow and flourish in this magical space."

Watching a house's lawn transform from drab to fab is a magical experience.

TikTok user minkerbayer (@minkerbayer) showed off how a year of landscaping and xeriscaping created a fruitful, floral garden in front of their home.

Xeriscaping is a technique used to alter a lawn so that it requires less water for upkeep. You can see the stone and gravel they used to accomplish this in some of the TikToker's photos.

While the before photos show a very plain grass lawn, the after photos show many plants, which include several kinds of flowers and even some fruit trees.

"Don't say nothing about the house, it's a brick veneer put on in the '70s and power-washing it just obliterates it," the user said. "I'm hoping to paint the house this year."

The house has many dots, each a different color and size, on its brick, which makes this residence even more whimsical.

Engaging in this kind of outdoor revamping can have an incredible impact on a person's physical and mental health. By reducing their lawn's need for water, this user also lowered their water bill, which benefits their pocket and the environment.

The variety of plants in this person's space is also a buffet for pollinators; keeping them around creates more stability for our food chains and protects the biodiversity of our ecosystems.

If you're interested in changing the outdoor space around you, you don't need many plants to make a difference. If you have a lawn, you can switch your regular grass to buffalo grass or clover.

If a community garden, front door, or windowsill is more your speed, growing a native plant in a pot can provide pollinators with food as they make their way around the nature around you.

Many users had kind words to share with the original poster in the comments.

"So fresh and whimsical! May your fruits and flowers and animals grow and flourish in this magical space," wished one person.

Another user exclaimed, "My gf and I always point your house out when we drive by! I wasn't expecting to see it on my fyp."

"I love to see pollinator friendly gardens," a third person said, punctuating their sentence with a smiley face.

