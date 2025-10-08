Incredible video shows workers pulling out 'world's biggest drain clog': 'Oddly satisfying'

Clogs are a fairly common experience — but most won't require the assistance of a public works crew and heavy machinery.

In early September, the Department of Public Works was called to a neighborhood in Rutland, Vermont, to attempt to remedy the "world's biggest drain clog" after multiple reports of flooding in the area.

@accuweather Oddly satisfying: Watch as crews in Vermont remove nearly 100 feet of soggy tree roots out of a stormwater pipe. ♬ original sound - AccuWeather

A TikTok post from AccuWeather (@accuweather) captured the "oddly satisfying" incident and the culprit behind the storm pipe problem. In the short video, the crew can be seen pulling out about 100 feet of willow tree roots.

DPW Commissioner Bob Protivansky spoke to NBC 5 following the tree root removal.

"Maybe our sewer cleaning truck has found things like bike tires and weird stuff like that, but not roots," Protivansky said. "Usually, roots are dangling from the top of the pipe, down a little bit. We find those and deal with them before they grow 100 feet."

A few viewers of AccuWeather's post couldn't help but point out the hidden danger of willow trees.

"Willow trees are beautiful but need to be a great distance from homes, etc. They are notorious for roots creeping into pipes," one commenter explained.

"This is why they banned [them] from my town," another wrote.

"Willow trees are invasive," a third viewer noted.

Despite their potential to cause destruction, there are 90 species of willow trees that are native to North America, including the Black Willow. However, because most willows have extensive, aggressive, water-seeking root systems, they can pose a serious nuisance, whether they're of the native or invasive variety.

The trees' large, fibrous roots can rapidly spread outward and upward to find and absorb water, enabling them to thrive in moist environments, such as riverbanks and wetlands. This water-seeking behavior can cause them to invade and damage underground pipes and structures if planted too close to homes, pools, or septic systems.

While certain native plants can present challenges in landscaping, they are indeed vital to a healthy and biodiverse ecosystem, promoting the presence of much-needed pollinators. And many, like the willow, can help to prevent erosion with their deep, hardy root systems.

That can make consulting about proper maintenance and monitoring really critical. In collaboration with experts, residents and local governments can make the right choices for homes, infrastructure, and fragile habitats.

