Home gardener spends day ripping out aggressive plant with massive roots: 'If I even leave a sliver ... it's going to come back'

"As frustrating as it is, I still think it is worth doing our best to remove them."

A Canadian gardener got to work on the arduous process of removing a massive, invasive plant from his garden.

"I look crazy, don't I?" says Grant (@gardeninggrant) on TikTok.

Grant showcases the process of removing creeping bellflower, a highly invasive plant known for destroying gardens by aggressively spreading through an intricate root system.

He explained in the caption of the video the reasoning behind posting for his followers: "I do my best to identify these unwelcome plants and try my hardest to remove them."

Grant shows the massive root system of the creeping bellflower.

"If I even leave a sliver of this root system, it's going to come back," he says.

Invasive plants are responsible for altering habitats and outcompeting native growth. In the U.S. alone, an estimated $120 billion annually has been spent on the removal of these plants, in an effort to protect the native plant communities that balance and protect agriculture and wildlife populations. Human food supply relies heavily on a balanced ecosystem of native plants, as they attract pollinators and keep agriculture stable.

For the average home gardener, identifying and removing these plants is vital to maintain the prosperity of one's yard and save money. One way to combat these unwelcome plants is through rewilding your yard, as this will ensure a stable and healthy ecosystem. Still, if invasive plants are spotted, it's best to remove them immediately to make sure they don't spread and kill off other plants in your yard.

"As frustrating as it is, I still think it is worth doing our best to remove them," Grant explained in the caption. "The native plants that I am trying to support appreciate it."

Estimates suggest that homeowners can end up spending thousands of dollars on invasive plant removal. As a precaution, knowing which plants are invasive to your yard is essential so that one does not accidentally perpetuate invasive plant damage. When these plants creep into one's yard unintentionally, having the knowledge on how to identify invasives works to one's advantage so that they can reduce the impact before they overwhelm their garden's ecosystem.

Commenters were happy to see Grant put in the work to balance his garden.

"I hate creeping bellflower so much," wrote one. "I will battle it until I'm dead."

Another gave a hopeful comment. "I'm right there with you—fighting the good fight every other week!" they exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.